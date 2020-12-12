Sudanese militiamen kill driver loot passenger in South Kordofan



December 11, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A driver was killed and passengers travelling with him were looted in a new attack by the Popular Defence Forces in Al-Abbasiya area of South Kordofan State

The attack which occurred on Monday was reported by a local group Hudo Center in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday.

"On 7th December 2020, Mr Ali Mohamed Zaitouna, 63years, a driver of a mini truck was shot dead and the passengers on board were robbed and assaulted while they were travelling from Kosti to Al Abbasiya,".

The attack was carried out by four gunmen dressed in military uniform Popular Defence Force (PDF) and riding motorbikes, added the statement.

After killing the driver, they assaulted the passengers and took their money and smart-phones, before to flee.

The transitional government dissolved the PDF militia after the collapse of the former regime. However, the forces of this militia have been integrated into the army and operate under its command.

At the contrary of the Rapid Support Forces, they are formed from civilians who have other occupations and dedicated to fighting local rebel groups or the Ethiopian militiamen on the eastern Sudan border areas.

Hudo said that the Abbasiya police did not investigate the case filed against the unidentified attackers and expressed deep concern about the security situation in the area.

The group further called on the Sudanese authorities to hold the police accountable for negligence and to address the security situation in the state.

The government and the rebel SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu say committed to the unilateral cessation of hostilities but failed to hold peace talks to end the armed conflict in South Kordofan state.

