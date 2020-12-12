 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 12 December 2020

Nearly half of Ethiopian refugees in Sudan are children: UNICEF

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Over 25,000 Ethiopians have fled into Sudan, with numbers continuing to grow, including these families photographed on November 13, 2020 (AFP photo)
December 11, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Around 22,000 Ethiopian children have arrived in eastern Sudan fleeing the armed conflict between the Ethiopian federal army and the Tigrayian rebel group, said the UNICEF on Friday.

UN refugee agency UNHCR says over 50,000 Ethiopians have crossed the border into Sudan seeking refuge in Kassala and Gadaref states.

"An estimated 22,000 children have made the arduous and often traumatic journey to the border and now face mounting uncertainty for their future," said UNICEF.

The UN children’s agency said they urgently need clean water and sanitation in the border centres and the camps where they gather. Also, they need protection and gender-based violence services for the most vulnerable and at-risk refugees.

"As the crisis prolongs, health and nutrition services are becoming critical and education in emergencies services are vital to ensure the continuity of learning, a semblance of normalcy and safe spaces for children to be children," further stressed.

On 1 December, Save the Children said that there are 139 refugee children in Soudan without their families and called to reunite them with their families.

However, UNICEF said they identified 228 unaccompanied children.

According to the agency, there are 8,200 children under five who have been screened for malnutrition at border entry points.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Where the presidency got it terribly wrong 2020-12-11 05:36:10 By Dr Lam Akol On 9 December 2020, the Presidency held its fourth meeting with all its members in attendance. A press statement following the conclusion of the meeting informed the public that (...)

Reform family Muslim & customary laws in Sudan 2020-12-02 11:50:23 by Zeinab Abbas Badawi In a country like Sudan, women’s human and legal rights are not only the concerns of women but also an imperative for development and poverty reduction. The hard fact is (...)

My Memories of the late Imam al-Sadig al-Mahdi 2020-11-27 05:43:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the saddening news in the headlines of the News Media reporting the departure of the Ansar Sect leader Imam Al-Sadig Al-Mahdi (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.