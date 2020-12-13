Sudan’s Hamdok, Ethiopia’s Ahmed agreed to convene IGAD summit

December 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister and his Ethiopian counterpart agreed to hold an urgent summit for the IGAD leaders on the backdrop of the Tigray conflict.

On Sunday morning, Abdallah Hamdok travelled to Addis Ababa flanked with three senior military generals and the acting foreign minister.

The cabinet said Hamdok’s visit will last for two days to discuss with Abiy Ahmed several issues including the Tigray conflict, border demarcation and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

However, he regained Khartoum on Sunday evening.

"The visit was fruitful and fulfilled its purpose completely. All the topics were discussed in a short time," al-Buraq al-Nazir al-Warraq Press Secretary to the Prime Minister told the Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

"The meetings were quick and there was a convergence of views on the issues they discussed," he further said to explain the quick turn of Hamdok to Khartoum.

In a statement released after Hamdok’s return to Khartoum, the cabinet said that Sudan and Ethiopia agreed to resume the meetings of the boundary committee, resume the discussions on the GERD next week, in addition, to hold an urgent meeting for the IGAD leaders.

For its part, the official Ethiopian News Agency said the two leaders had "productive discussions on ways of further strengthening economic and bilateral ties on the top of current and regional issues".

Last November, Abiy rejected Hamdok’s proposal to mediate talks between the federal government and TPLF of Tigray region.

For the border issue, Sudan expelled the Amarah militiamen who used to attack Sudanese farmers and deployed its troops on the border area.

However, an Ethiopian parliamentarian committee on Friday accused the Sudanese army of carryout out attacks on civilians in support of the Tigrayan rebels.

Following the collapse of the former regime, Sudan said resolved to expel the Ethiopian farmers and their militias from the border areas that al-Bashir allowed them to cultivate.

On the GERD, it is not clear on which bases the talks will resume.

Sudan suspended its participation in the process over the filing of the giant dam saying they want a joint regional and international mediation. Egypt and Ethiopia rejected the demand.

Sudan is hosting over 50,000 refugees who fled the fighting in the neighbouring Tigray region.

