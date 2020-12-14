 
 
 
South Sudanese delegation delivers letter to Saudi Arabia's King

Presidential Adviser Tut Gatluak and FM Beatrice Wani received by Saudi Foreign Minister on 13 December 2020 (SPA photo)December 13, 2020 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese delegation delivered a letter from President Salva Kiir to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, said the official Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.

The delegation including Presidential Advisor Tut Gatluak and Foreign Minister Beatrice Khamisa Wani was received by Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The meeting discussed "bilateral relations and prospects for joint cooperation, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest," said the agency.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi Minister of State for African Countries Affairs Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan.

Earlier this month, a delegation from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center was in South Sudan to assess humanitarian needs to support the IDPs across the country.

(ST)

