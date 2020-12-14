Darfur holdout group repulses attacks by government forces: statement

December 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement/Army, led by Abdel Wahid Nur SLM/A AW), accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of attacking one of its positions in the mountainous area of Jebel Marra area in Central Darfur State.

In a statement released on Sunday, the SLA’s Military Spokesman Walid Mohamed Abkar said that RSF militiamen and some splinter rebels attacked their position the Douri area, riding horses and camels and wearing civilian clothes.

The spokesman said that the attack was planned and carried out by the RSF, with the help of a broke away group led by Dhu al-Nun Abdel Shafi, split from the Movement in March 2019.

"The commander of the Rapid Support Militia in the Um Alqura area, Alnumair Jadallah, supervised the attack from three axes, with the aim of controlling the area," he added.

Walid added they repulsed the attack and forced the government forces to retreat.

The SLM-AW refuses to negotiate with the transitional government saying they would hold an inclusive conference in Khartoum to discuss the Sudanese crisis.

The government welcomed the announcement of the rebel group as the exiled leader of the group left France and arrived in Uganda last November.

In a report to the Security Council, the outgoing UNAMID reported infighting between the several factions of the SLA-AW over the control of the gold mines in the area.

Government officials in Khartoum say the persisting refusal of the group of negotiations may lead to a situation similar to the eastern Congo where the gold mines are fuelling infighting between armed gangs.

