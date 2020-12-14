December 14, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The U.S. is set to officially lift its designation of Sudan as a state sponsor of terror on Monday, the US embassy in Khartoum said in a Facebook post today.
"The congressional notification period of 45 days has lapsed and the Secretary of State has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today (December 14), to be published in the Federal Register," the embassy said.
The notification of delisting triggered a 45-day period in which Congress could have overridden the decision.
The decision enables Khartoum to engage in talks with the international financial institutions over debt relief and to borrow money for development projects.
U.S. President Trump sent the notification to the Congress on October 26 following an agreement by Khartoum to normalize relations with Israel and depositing $335 million for the settlement with families of the terror victims.
The money deposited in an escrow account can only be disbursed if the congress approves a sovereign immunity bill for Sudan.
Two key Democratic Senators oppose the legislation primarily due to the issue of 9/11 families who want to sue Sudan in US courts.
Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Monday morning congratulated Sudanese for the removal from the State Sponsors of Terrorism List (SSTL).
"After 3 decades of global isolation on the SSTL, Sudan officially rejoins the international community as a peaceful nation supporting global stability," he wrote in a tweet.
"This achievement comes with numerous opportunities for Sudan’s development and we thank everyone involved in making this happen," he added.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Where the presidency got it terribly wrong 2020-12-11 05:36:10 By Dr Lam Akol On 9 December 2020, the Presidency held its fourth meeting with all its members in attendance. A press statement following the conclusion of the meeting informed the public that (...)
Reform family Muslim & customary laws in Sudan 2020-12-02 11:50:23 by Zeinab Abbas Badawi In a country like Sudan, women’s human and legal rights are not only the concerns of women but also an imperative for development and poverty reduction. The hard fact is (...)
My Memories of the late Imam al-Sadig al-Mahdi 2020-11-27 05:43:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the saddening news in the headlines of the News Media reporting the departure of the Ansar Sect leader Imam Al-Sadig Al-Mahdi (...)
MORE