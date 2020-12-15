 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 15 December 2020

Rights body accuses S. Sudanese security of torture, killings

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 14, 2020 (NAIROBI) – A human right body has accused South Sudanese authorities of failure to investigate the appalling abuses committed by the country’s National Security Service (NSS).

Southern Sudanese police in a convoy on the streets of Juba (UN photo)

The accusations are contained in a 78-page Human Rights Watch report, entitled “‘What Crime Was I Paying for? ‘Abuses by South Sudan’s National Security Service” released on Monday.

The report details numerous abuses by the national security services between 2014 and 2020, and at the atmosphere of fear it creates.

Since the outbreak of the civil war in December 2013, the security service has reportedly carried out arbitrary and abusive detentions, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and illegal surveillance, with little to no accountability or justice for victims.

In the report, Human Rights Watch research identified the obstacles to justice for these abuses, including denying due process for detainees, the lack of any meaningful judicial or legislative oversight of the agency, legal immunity for NSS agents, and ultimately a lack of political will to address widespread practices.

“All that is needed is political will to rein in South Sudan’s notorious security service and ensure redress for years of abuses,” said Carine Kaneza Nantulya, Africa advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, adding “Instead, the agency remains the government’s preferred tool of repression, promoting a culture of impunity and leaving victims and their families with little recourse for justice.”

According to the rights body, at least 85 people, including former NSS detainees, family members of detainees, activists, policy analysts, civil servants, former military, security, and intelligence personnel, family members of victims of NSS abuses, representatives of domestic and international nongovernmental organizations, diplomats, and United Nations officials were interviewed.

Security agents are also accused of regularly targeting journalists, activists, opposition and critics who are detained and tortured.

Its role also expanded from intelligence gathering to include law enforcement functions and combat operations, the report noted.

Meanwhile, human rights watch urged South Sudanese authorities to conduct credible and thorough investigations into NSS violations, including the role of the national security minister and the agency’s top leadership in perpetuating abuses by the service.

It further urged regional and international partners to press government to end abuses, reform the NSS and ensure justice for all.

South Sudanese authorities have not yet officially reacted to the report.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Where the presidency got it terribly wrong 2020-12-11 05:36:10 By Dr Lam Akol On 9 December 2020, the Presidency held its fourth meeting with all its members in attendance. A press statement following the conclusion of the meeting informed the public that (...)

Reform family Muslim & customary laws in Sudan 2020-12-02 11:50:23 by Zeinab Abbas Badawi In a country like Sudan, women’s human and legal rights are not only the concerns of women but also an imperative for development and poverty reduction. The hard fact is (...)

My Memories of the late Imam al-Sadig al-Mahdi 2020-11-27 05:43:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the saddening news in the headlines of the News Media reporting the departure of the Ansar Sect leader Imam Al-Sadig Al-Mahdi (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.