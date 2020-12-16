December 15, 2020 (JUBA) - The Republic of Korea has provided $ 200,000 to the UN Children Fund (UNICEF) to help women and children in dire need of humanitarian assistance in South Sudan.

Children in South Sudan. (Photo UNMISS/Ilya Medvedev)

In 2021, UNICEF estimates that a total of 7.5 million people or two-thirds of South Sudan’s population will need humanitarian assistance.

“I wish the support by the Korean Government helps the South Sudanese to fight the unprecedented challenge, COVID-19 pandemic. Korea is committed to expanding cooperation with South Sudan for its sustainable development,” HA Byung-kyoo, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea said in a statement.

According to UNICEF, many children and their families in South Sudan are affected by concurrent intercommunal violence, armed conflict, cyclical drought as well as perennial flooding.

For instance, the recent floods have reportedly impacted the lives of more than one million people and disrupted their access to health care, nutrition services, drinking water and education.

Women and children, UNICEF argued, are most at risk from the resulting displacement and disruption of essential lifesaving services. They experience significant protection issues including abduction, gender-based violence and threats to their safety.

“The support by the Republic of Korea is very timely,” stated Mohamed Ag Ayoya, UNICEF South Sudan Representative.

“We are grateful for this support. Thanks to this generous support we will be able to bring more help and hope to the women and children in greatest need,” he added.

The agency further stressed that the contribution provided by the Republic of Korea will be instrumental in ensuring life-saving assistance for the ones most in need in the hard to reach areas.

(ST)