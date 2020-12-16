December 14, 2020 (JUBA) – The Sant’ Egidio community held a meeting with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir during which he was briefed on the talks between the government delegation and South Sudan opposition movements in Rome, Italy.

Talks between South Sudan government and opposition alliance took place in Rome, Italy from October 9-12, 2020 (courtesy photo)

During the meeting held in Juba on Tuesday, Kiir reiterated his gratitude to the Community of Sant’ Egidio for the support and leadership exhibited since the commencement of negotiations between the South Sudanese government and the holdout opposition groups to make the peace process more inclusive.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Presidential Affairs minister, Nhial Deng Nhial said Kiir urged the Community of Sant’ Egidio to organize separate negotiations between the split factions of the South Sudanese Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA).

In October, SSOMA split over differences after the South Sudan National Democratic Alliance (SSNDA) of Thomas Cirillo, suspended the membership of Gen. Paul Malong’s South Sudan United Front (SSUF) from SSOMA. Pagan Amum, head of the Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R-SPLM) and member of the SSOMA leadership council, rejected Malong’s suspension saying the move violates the regulations of the alliance.

The SSOMA leadership council is comprised of Cirillo, Malong and Amum.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Sant’ Egidio Community, Paolo Impagliazzo assured Kiir that they will continue to facilitate and support the political dialogue between the government of South Sudan and the non-signatory oppositions for inclusive peace.

He said talks between the government of South Sudan and SSOMA groups will resume next year.

Early this year, SSOMA and the government of South Sudan signed the Rome Declaration recommitting both parties to adhere to the cessation of hostilities with the sole objective of creating a conducive and healthy environment for enabling the political process to proceed smoothly.

(ST)