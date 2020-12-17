December 16, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will visit Sudan in the upcoming weeks within a regional tour.
According to Bloomberg, Mnuchin plans to visit Egypt, Israel and Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
His last visit to the region as the U.S. Treasury Secretary will take place during the first week of January before the inauguration of President Joe Biden on 20 January.
On 14 December, after the official rescission of Sudan from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list, he vowed to help the east African country clear its arrears at the international financial institutions and to support its efforts to secure debt relief.
On Tuesday, the Sudanese finance minister said the United States will provide more than one milliard dollars to support Sudan debt relief process.
(ST)
