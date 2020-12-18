December 17, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s peace monitoring body (RJMEC) have urged signatories to the peace deal not to lose track on it’s implementation.

President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar in Juba, October 20, 2019 (PPU)

Charles Tai Gituai, the Interim Chairperson of RJMEC said implementation of the peace agreement has, in the past one year, been moving very slowly.

"On several occasions, I have urged for the pace of implementation to increase, but this has not happened, and much of the same issues are still outstanding even as 2020 draws to a close," Gituai said on Thursday.

He adder, "I therefore urge all the Parties, stakeholders, all partners, friends and the people of South Sudan, not to lose sight of this goal".

The senior RJMEC official urged leaders to commit to the peace accord, describing it as the most important aspiration of the people of South Sudan.

"The implementation of the agreement is important to lay a firm foundation for the conduct of democratic elections at the end of the transitional period," he said.

Signatories to the 2018 peace agreement were expected to complete key tasks such as establishment of local governments, unification of forces and reconstitution of public institutions before the formation of a coalition government on Feb. 22.

But the process has been hampered by disagreement between the former foes and lack of resources to fund the training and graduation of the joint unified force of 83,000 personnel.

Gituai urged the peace partners to urgently resolve the ongoing dispute over the appointment of the governor of oil-rich Upper Nile State, complete the reconstitution of parliament and also finalize the process of making a permanent constitution for South Sudan.

"I call upon all parties to engage constructively and agree on a roadmap that will make the constitution-making process inclusive and participatory, within the timeline and parameters envisaged by the agreement," Gituai said.

"Let us use this Christmas season as a period of reflection. May we all recommit ourselves to the pursuit of peace and return in the new year refreshed and ready to go the extra mile," he stressed.

(ST)