Sudan bans use of tear gas or bullets against Saturday’s protests

Sudanese demonstrators participate in anti-government protests in Khartoum on 17 January 2019. (Photo Reuters)
December 17, 2020 - (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s General Attorney has banned the use of tear gas or bullets to disperse protests that the resistance committees would hold on Saturday and coincides with the second anniversary of the Sudanese revolution that toppled al-Bashir’s regime.

On Thursday, Taj Elsir al-Hebir held a meeting with the ministers of interior and local government and the governor of Khartoum state, as well as high-ranking police officers to discuss securing the 19-December processions.

The General Attorney "directed to stop using bullets or tear gas to disperse peaceful assemblies, in line with the right of peaceful expression and submitting peaceful demands to the competent authorities," reads a statement issued after the meeting.

He further ordered that the prosecutors accompany security forces for the purpose of insurance and coordination with the Field Committees, in order for some of them to participate in the arrangement process with the Public Prosecution, and to prevent them from "using excessive force under any circumstances."

He further ordered that the prosecutors accompany police forces to coordinate with the security field committees and to prevent the use of excessive force under any circumstances.

The General Attorney ordered each prosecutor accompanying the forces to “record his acts and any orders that he issues in his pocket notebook, in addition to the number of accompanying forces, and their commander. Also, he has to record the number of weapons, ammunition and tear gas canisters before and after the move.”

On October 21, 2020, the Sudanese police fired tear gas at demonstrators protesting against the deteriorating living conditions when they tried to cross a bridge linking Khartoum, with the city centre.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

