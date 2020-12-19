Sudanese to mark December Revolution with different slogans



December 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese political forces and civil groups called for demonstrations on Saturday to mark the second anniversary of the December Revolution with different slogans.

While some groups called to overthrow the Sudanese government and removal of the military component, others called for the completion of democratic change, stressing that the army should not interfere in the tasks of the civilian cabinet.

Several weeks ago, the Sudanese Communist Party, which withdrew from the ruling coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change, launched a campaign for protests on 19 December to overthrow of the transitional government, remove the military from power and to restore the original Transitional Constitutional Document.

The left party was joined by the Sudanese Professionals Association - (the New Secretariat) and a number of resistance committees in Khartoum.

Each of them issued on Friday calls to take to the street on Saturday with maps outlining the path of the march and demanding to observe the rules of social distancing.

The leftist camp call to drop the amended constitutional document, cancellation of the Council of Partners for the Transitional Period "and to stop plots of the military component and its allies from the armed movements".

The Communist Party rejects the peace agreement saying it offers much of concessions to armed groups and leads to amend the constitutional document. The party’s officials also stated that the Darfur groups that signed the Juba peace agreement do not represent its people.

The General Attorney agreed on Thursday with the police authorities to not use tear gas or bullets against demonstrators and not take any initiative without referring to the prosecutors deployed alongside the security forces.

Some groups of the FFC, which support Hamdok government, released statements calling to implement the transitional programme and recalled the military to observe the transitional constitution.

The National Umma Party (NUP) issued a statement warning the demonstrators against raising anti-revolutionary slogans.

"We ask all the forces of the December Revolution not to be agitated and to be dragged behind the slogans calling for the overthrow of the government, " said the NUP pointing to the fragility of the political situation in the country and the catastrophic consequences that could happen.

In the same vein, the Sudanese Congress Party voiced its adherence to the civilian authority, the constitutional declaration, and the implementation of the peace agreement.

The left-centre party further called to end the economic crisis, achieve justice and to form the Legislative Council.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (the historical leadership) and a number of civil society and political groups urged the prime minister to expedite the formation of a new government and to replace the current "weak" cabinet.

They also demanded that the military component abide by its role in the transitional constitutional, not prejudice the powers of the executive body and to place its business companies under the full control of the civilian government.

(ST)