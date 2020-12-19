Account Inventory for December Revolution in Sudan

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

This article comes against the backdrop of Sudan’s Third Revolution as some like to call it, two years later during which Much has been achieved but risks still remain, among many of which fear of a counterrevolution by the former terrorist Islamist remnants. Accordingly, it occurred to me to carry out some kind of Account Inventory in pursuit of gains achieved and/or losses sustained during the past two years lifetime of the glorious popular Sudanese revolution. In this study comes the first obvious question about whether the three slogans of the well-known revolution have been fulfilled, namely Freedom, Peace and Justice. It is noteworthy that each of the aforementioned slogans has many contents that need a separate discussion. Undoubtedly, there are the pessimists and the optimists, and it is difficult to satisfy each of them as they wish, but we take into account the positive aspects as a serious concern, and then we come later to the negative aspects, hoping that victory is the ally of the Sudanese people in the end. It is obvious that much water flowed over the bridge by the Second birthday of the Sudanese Third Glorious Revolution; stocktaking is thought appropriate and/or Wildfire harvest Achievement.

And in this station, we wonder whether the three foregoing Slogans the Revolution were realized and achieved and as to what were the obstacles that stood in its way. Let us take each of the three slogans of the revolution separately and assess to what extent they have been achieved:

• Freedom

With regard to the slogan of freedom, despite the existence of it seems that personal freedom within the limits of the law has been provided despite the presence of the remnants of the former ruling regime in secret, trying to confuse the freedoms of citizens, especially in remote rural areas through criminals and escapees

• Peace

As for the peace process, the final signature of the Sudan Peace was signed in the capital of the sisterly state of South Sudan, Juba, on October 3, 2020.

• Justice

As for the third slogan of the revolution, which is justice, the head of the former ruling regime of the National Congress Party, Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir, has been arrested and is in Kober prison serving a sentence for the large sums that were found stored in his home. The General Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Fatou Bensouda, also, was in Khartoum last October to discuss al-Bashir’s trial for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Thus, there is no impunity for all those who have committed heinous crimes in the Darfur region or elsewhere in Sudan. It is also noteworthy that all the criminal entourage of Omer al-Bashir is remaining in custody for further trials awaiting them.

It should be noted that, as we know, a transitional government has been formed in the Council of Ministers, and its Prime Minister is Abdallah Adam Hamdok and along with Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan who is a Sudanese politician and Sudanese Army general who is currently serving as Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, the country’s collective transitional head of state.

Of course, there are living difficulties, and the people are looking forward to an improvement in their living conditions in light of the removal of the name of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. But the problems are many, exhausting, and the Sudanese people are facing a scarcity of resources and a weak Sudanese pound. Nonetheless, there are continuous efforts to resolve those longstanding problems which triggered Sudan’s Third Revolution on the 19th December 2018.

During our inventory of wildfire harvesting, it became clear that the periods that have passed since December 19, 2018, are as follows:

With regard to the failures that accompanied the march of the glorious December revolution, we list the following, for example, and the most important of which are the victims and missing persons of the process of dispersal of the sit-in in front of the Sudanese army leadership. The results of the judicial investigation have not yet been reached.

The other negatives include the slow implementation of the Sudan Peace outcomes signed in Juba.

As for the third issue awaiting resolution, it is the side battles that arise from some components of the Forces of Freedom and Change and that leads to quarrels and delay the march of the revolution to achieve the goals

It is needless to reiterate one of the facts that the living conditions of Sudanese family continue to face difficult living conditions due to scarcity of bread, fuel and other services such as healthcare especially during the coronavirus pandemic and needs of schools and education in general.

On recalling the history of Sudan, one cannot miss the fact that the people of this country over the decades since the Independence from the Anglo-Egyptian Condominium in January the Ist 1956, it witnessed a good number of uprisings beside the main Three Popular Revolutions against Military Dictatorship regimes as follows:

Over the years, Sudan has witnessed three major popular revolutions and they are as follows

• The FIRST Sudanese Glorious October 21, Sudanese popular Revolution broke out in 1964 during the military regime of General Ibrahim Abboud. It was a massive popular revolution that no one can dare claiming its monopoly and ownership In isolation from the others. There were objective predisposing factors and motivating reasons coincided and precipitated it. Without a doubt, many writers have dealt with the subject of the October Revolution through multiple angles stating the reasons and what haunted the revolution of the events and sacrifices as well, and mention the names of some of the personalities and institutions had a presence before and during the revolution, and then in a historical chronology.

• The Sudanese Second Revolution in 1985 was supported by a coup d’état was a military coup that occurred in Sudan on 6 April 1985. The coup was staged by a group of military officers and led by the Defense Minister and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal Abdel Rahman Swar al-Dahab, against the government of President Gaafar Nimeiry.

• Sudan’s Third Revolution that broke out on Wednesday 19 December 2018 was a major shift of political power in Sudan that started with street protests throughout Sudan on 19 December 2018 and continued with sustained civil disobedience for about eight months, during which the 11 April 2019 Sudanese coup d’état deposed President Omar al-Bashir after thirty years in power.

How many months ago was December 19th 2018?

23 months

How many weeks ago was December 19th 2018?

104 weeks

How many days ago was December 19th 2018?

730 days

How many hours, minutes and seconds ago?

17,512 hours

1,050,778 minutes

63,046,722 seconds

The time that passes by the peoples after the revolutions is very important because every second that passes there is a citizen, a man, woman, or child who suffers from the effects of the reasons for which the revolutions erupted, and they expect positive results for their revolution, and without a doubt, they expect more positive results for their glorious and victorious revolution.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the American politician who served as the 35th President of the United States from January 1961 until his assassination in November 1963 has been quoted as saying: “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.

Dr Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com