Sudanese commemorate December Revolution with calls for democratic reforms

December 19, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese youth took to the street Saturday to mark the second anniversary of December Revolution chanting contrasting slogans as some called to topple the government while others demanded democratic reforms.

Saturday demonstrations took place as the country experiences difficult living conditions and Sudanese remain divided over the participation of the military in the transitional government and the economic policy to implement.

Also, during this two-year period, the country was hit by floods, coronavirus and nowadays affected by the conflict in the Ethiopian region of Tigray that may weaken the civilian cabinet besides its humanitarian impact.

The main rallies were in Khartoum city where the marchers headed to the Republican Palace and in its twin city Omdurman where the demonstrators went to the parliament buildings.

The leftist groups called for a sit-in outside the Republican Palace calling for an end of the army participation in the transitional authority and the dissolution of the Sovereign Council where the military component is represented.

While in Omdurman, the demonstrators converged at the parliament house to urge the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council which was delayed by the peace talks with the armed groups.

However, some demonstrators called for a sit-in outside the parliament to demand the inclusion of protesters among the forces represented in the upcoming legislative body with a large portion.

Some supporters of Darfur groups participated in the rallies with slogans calling for the implementation of the peace agreement.

On Friday, the Sudanese Communist Party, some resistance committees, and Sudanese Professionals Association-New Secretariat called to protest against the transitional government and particularly the military component.

They also said opposed to the amended constitutional document and the formation of a partners body to coordinate between the forces of the transitional government after the peace agreement.

Sudanese police dispersed an attempt to hold a sit-in outside the parliament in Omdurman while several groups rejected calls for a sit-in outside the Republican Palace.

Some activists quickly reacted saying that such a move will pave the way for the army to repeat the Egyptian scenario and crackdown on the demonstration before to high jack the power from the civilians.

Also, the partisans of the former regime used the commemoration to organise a protest calling to topple Hamdok government.

Police forces on Saturday night dispersed the sit-in outside the parliament, a youth was gravely wounding in his hand by the riot police, activists reported on social media but the police did not issue a statement on the incident.

It is worth noting that the attorney general deployed prosecutors with the police forces and banned the use of tear gas or bullets against the demonstrators.

