EU to provide 23,7 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Ethiopian in Tigray, Sudan, Kenya

December 19, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The European Union decided to give additional €23.7 million to Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan to face the humanitarian crisis in the region following th eruption of a conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

"Humanitarian partners working in Ethiopia will receive an extra €18.8 million and €2 million will go to Sudan to help with the influx of refugees from Tigray. In addition, €2.9 million will be mobilised to address the fast deteriorating food security situation of refugees in Kenya," said the European Union’s crisis management commissioner in a statement on Saturday.

The funds will serve to provide food, water and medical care to the internally displaced population in the Tigray region where live some six million people. While in Sudan and Kenya it will serve to support the refugees who fled the restive region in northern Ethiopia.

The additional fund is provided after a visit to the region by the European Union’s crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarcic earlier this month where he met with Sudanese, and Ethiopian officials. Also, he inspected the humanitarian situation of the refugees during a visit to the refugee camps in eastern Sudan.

"During my recent visit to the region, I urged the Ethiopian government to grant unconditional, unimpeded and immediate access to all people in need in Tigray. Unfortunately, this has not happened yet," stressed Lenarcic.

The EU already gave 4 million Euros to support Ethiopian refugees fleeing the Tigray conflict brings the total EU humanitarian aid for Sudan to €67.5 million in 2020.

UN agencies and aid groups working in Sudan will receive this money to fund their activities on the ground.

According to the latest estimation by the Sudanese humanitarian authorities, the number of refugees in Eastern Sudan has reached 54,526 refugees.

On Saturday, the authorities transported 530 refugees from the border centres to Um Rakoba refugee camp where the total number of Ethiopians has reached 20437 residents.

In Khartoum, the Ethiopian Ambassador Yibeltal Aemro told the official Ethiopian News Agency that his government would soon reach out the refugee camp together with the Sudanese authorities and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to encourage their return to the Tigray.

(ST)