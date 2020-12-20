 
 
 
Sunday 20 December 2020

7 killed, scores injured in S. Sudan’s inter-communal clash

December 19, 2020 (KUAJOK) - At least seven people were killed and several others injured in a series of recent inter-communal clashes in Tonj North County of South Sudan’s Warrap state, officials confirmed.

Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red

The chief of the criminal investigation unit of the county, 2nd Lt. Bona Bak Akot said fighting occurred a few kilometers outside of Warrap town.

“The police did not intervene because local youth are well armed; sometimes, they overran government forces. In this situation the police are vulnerable,” he told VOA.

A paramount chief in Warrap town, Ayii Akuot said several women and children were displaced during clashes blamed on "anti-peace elements".

“We are once again appealing for total disarmament in Tonj for our children to return home from hiding places and enjoy dividends of peace,” he said.

For his part, Dr. Deec Akot, who heads the county’s health department, said two people wounded in the attacks were taken to a local hospital but that the facility had no drugs to treat them.

"We received two people wounded, one in the leg and another one in the abdominal joint. Their conditions are OK,” he was quoted saying.

The deputy spokesperson for the South Sudan army (SSPDF), Santo Domic confirmed the clashes, describing it as "regrettable".

“The leadership of SSPDF and the local police are doing what they can to return calm in the area,” Domic told VOA.

In August, more than 130 people were killed in Tonj East County after soldiers clashed with civilians during a disagreement in a local market.

(ST)

