VP Nyandeng attends IGAD summit in Djibouti

South Sudan’s VP Rebecca Nyandeng attends a meeting with regional leaders during an IGAD summit held in Djibouti on December 20, 2020 (courtesy photo)

December 20, 2020 (DJIBOUTI) – South Sudan’s Vice President, Rebecca Garang joined other regional leaders for the 38th Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the regional bloc (IGAD) taking place in the Djibouti capital, Djibouti.

The meeting held on Sunday discussed ongoing regional peace and security initiatives.

The summit, convened by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of Sudan who is the current Chairperson of the IGAD Assembly, was also attended by Presidents Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Mohamed Abdullahi (Somalia) and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed.

In his welcoming remarks, host President Ismail Guelleh applauded the progress made in the search for sustainable peace and stability in the region despite disruptions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and other setbacks such as floods and the desert locust invasion.

The chairperson of the IGAD Assembly, Hamdok said the meeting was called to discuss ongoing regional peace and security processes in Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia.

The African Union Commission (AUC) chief, Moussa Faki Mahamat urged IGAD member states to assist Ethiopia in dealing with the humanitarian crisis arising out of the conflict in its Tigray region.

Separately, at meeting with Nyandeng, the Ethiopian Prime Minister discussed bilateral issues between his country and South Sudan and the continued efforts for peace in the young nation.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda was represented at the summit by the country’s envoy to Djibouti, Ambassador Rebecca Otengo while Nyandeng represented President Salva Kiir.

(ST)