US Congress set to pass sovereign immunity bill for Sudan

December 21, 2020 (WASHINGTON) - US lawmakers finally introduced a bill aiming to reinstate sovereign immunity for Sudan after months of political wrangling.

The proposed legislation which is expected to pass both chambers of the US Congress was released as part of US government funding bill earlier today.

The ’Sudan Claims Resolution Act’ would quash all terror-related claims in court with the exception of 9/11 cases currently pending.

The US will also pay a portion of the 1998 embassy bombings victims $150 million to settle their claims. They constitute African victims who have later acquired US citizenship.

Furthermore, Sudan stands to receive hundreds of millions of dollars from the US under the funding bill including debt relief and other economic assistance.

The Sudanese government signed a bilateral claims agreement with the United States last month that stipulated removing Sudan from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism and passing the ‘legal peace’ bill in return for paying $335 million to settle with the victims of terror attacks.

The deal covers the 1998 bombing of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania and the attack against the USS Cole off the port of Aden in 2000 as well as the 2008 killing of USAID employee in Khartoum.

But the Senate Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer and the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee insisted that the initial proposed bill extinguishes potential claims by 9/11 families and offered their own versions that allow them to go after Sudan in courts.

Sudan warned the US that its agreement on normalization with Israel will not hold unless the sovereign immunity bill is passed. This also prompted Israeli officials to lobby US lawmakers to salvage the deal.

(ST)