Sudanese army expels Ethiopia forces from another border area

December 21, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army on Monday expelled Ethiopian troops and militiamen from Salam Br area on the Sudanese side of the international border between the two countries.

The border area on Monday witnessed fierce clashes between the Sudanese army and the Ethiopian forces which led to the death of a soldier and several other wounded.

"The Sudanese army has continued its military operations to regain control of the agricultural areas, as it penetrated to Greater Fashaga after recapturing Abu Teyyour area," military sources told the Sudan Tribune correspondent.

"An army force took the control of two camps for Ethiopian troops and militias in the Salam Br area," the sources further said.

The Ethiopian forces built two large camps for several years ago in Salam Br, 15 km inside the Sudanese border.

The Ethiopian troops, from the Amhara region, waged severe attacks on the Sudanese army since last April.

The outbreak of the Tigray crisis and a recent attack on a Sudanese force patrolling the border triggered Khartoum’s decision to control the whole international border in line with the 1902 agreement.

In the same context, the Sudanese army deployed its troops in Mahaj area, which is located south of Lugdi town, of the Tigray region.

The army reported that an Ethiopian militia, presumably Fano militiamen, attacked Alosra area inside the Sudanese border. They shot a shepherd in the area.

Amhara militiamen have played a significant role in the fight against the TPLF fighters of Tigray.

A joint committee from Sudan and Ethiopia will meet to discuss the border issue on Tuesday.

