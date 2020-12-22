Sudan bans travellers from three countries over new coronavirus variant



December 21, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan shut its borders to travellers coming from Britain, South Africa and the Netherlands due to fears about a highly infectious variant of coronavirus.

“The Civil Aviation Authority notified all carrier companies operating in Sudan to implement the decision from December 23, 2020, until January 5, 2021,” reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday.

The ban on passengers coming from the three countries is applicable regardless of their nationalities, or whether they are arriving through direct or indirect flights, further said the statement.

The new variant of coronavirus is more able to transmit the respiratory disease than other variants.

The new variant appeared first in London last September but cases of the new strain were also detected in the Netherlands in early December.

It is worth noting that many European countries have cut transport links with the UK. However, some of them such as Italy and Germany say they identified cases of the new strain.

(ST)