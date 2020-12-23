Security Council terminates UNAMID Mandate

December 22, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Security Council decided on Tuesday to terminate the mandate of Darfur hybrid peacekeeping operation (UNAMID, on 31 December.

The Council “Decides to terminate the mandate of UNAMID as of 31 December 2020,” reads the resolution 2559 (2020) which was unanimously adopted by the 15 members in a videoconference meeting.

The resolution further provided to “Commence the drawdown of UNAMID personnel on 1 January 2021 and to complete the withdrawal of all uniformed and civilian UNAMID personnel by 30 June 2021.

The decision comes in line with the recommendations of the African Union-United Nations Joint Special Report to the Security Council.

The joint report underlined the National Plan on Civilian Protection developed by the Sudanese government and the deployment of troops in Darfur to replace the hybrid mission. The recommendations also pointed to the establishment of joint security forces involving the former rebel groups to protect civilians in Darfur.

The Resolution 2559 urged the Sudanese government to implement the National Plan for Civilian Protection and to protect civilians in Darfur and stressed the need to build local community confidence in the ability of rule-of-law institutions to deliver justice.

Some UN diplomats during the recent discussions about the UNAMID withdrawal underlined the inter-communal attacks and the infighting between the factions of a holdout rebel group in the mountainous area of Jebel Marra for the control of gold mines.

