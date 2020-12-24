Some groups are hostile to Darfur joint force: Minnawi

December 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Minni Minnawi, the leader of a Sudan Liberation Movement group (SLM-MM) revealed on Wednesday that some armed movements have reservations about forming a joint force in Darfur to protect.

The peace agreement, signed between the Sudanese government and the Revolutionary Front organizations on October 3, provides the formation of 12,000 a joint force including the government forces and armed groups of Juba agreement to protect civilians in Darfur region after the UNAMID withdrawal.

"Some movements have reservations about establishing joint forces in the Darfur region," said Minnawi in a joint press conference with the leader of the Sudanese Congress Party Omer al-Digair in Khartoum.

He pointed out that the joint forces will be established to protect civilians and are not a substitute for any group in Darfur or any other region of Sudan, without naming a specific group.

However, he cited the SLM of Abdel Wahid al-Nur, adding they do not intend to replace it or the SPLM-N of Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, two holdout armed groups that for different reasons did not join the Juba peace process.

He also underscored that they were not for the withdrawal of the UNAMID from the Darfur region, but things went too far when they engaged the peace process and it was not possible to reverse the process.

The joint press conference was held after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the SLM-MM and SCoP for a joint action during the transitional period and to prepare for the general elections within three years.

Minnawi recalled their position on the need to hand over the ousted President Omer al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He said that he was aware that al-Bashir would be better treated than in a Sudanese prison but they want his hand over the "symbolism of the gesture" and because he had kept defying the international justice during the past years.

(ST)