RSF participate in annual Sudan’s army shooting festival

December 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took part in the Sudanese army’s 56th Shooting Festival on Wednesday, marking the militia’s first time participating in the annual event.
The festival took place in the North Kordofan capital of El-Obeid and was attended by the likes of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Lt Gen Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Gen Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein.
The festival followed the end of the 2020 armed forces training session which was conducted electronically.
The RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo “Hemetti”, are integrated into the Sudanese army in January 2017, but their command remained separate from the arm’s general staff. and unified command.
The forces’ participation in the shooting festival has been as an additional step towards their full integration by the end of the transitional period in the national army together with former rebel groups.
Since the December Revolution, their activities are more and more coordinated with the Sudan Armed Forces, as their first general commander is deputy chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council.
The militia which emanated from the janjaweed groups has been accused of war crimes and grave human rights violations during the counterinsurgency campaigns.
(ST)
