Darfur IDPs calls for sit-ins to protest UNAMID’s exit

December 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A coordination of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in Darfur Persons called to hold sit-ins in the displacement camps to protest the exit of the hybrid peacekeeping operation form the western Sudan region.

On 22 December, the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved the withdrawal of the UNAMID as of 31 December 2020.

The UNAMID will be replaced by a political mission to support the transitional mission to implement the Juba peace agreement and to achieve the goals of the transition in Sudan before general elections.

In a statement issued on 24 December, the General Coordination of the Displaced and Refugee Camps called on all the 175 IDPs and refugees camps to begin a sit-in on 26 December to protest the exit of UNAMID from the Darfur region.

The coordination said that despite its weakness in protecting civilians, the UNAMID at least it was able to monitor the security situation and inform the UN Security Council about the situation in Darfur.

"Therefore, we reiterate our categorical rejection of the withdrawal of UNAMID," said the statement.

The African Union and UN diplomat stressed that the government should redouble its efforts to protect civilians pointing to inter-communal clashes and infighting between the factions of the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) which refused to join the Juba peace process.

The IDPs representatives said peace must be comprehensive, achieve security on the ground, lead to disarming the Janjaweed militias, expelling the new settlers from the IDPs lands, and hand over to the ICC responsible for Darfur war crimes.

The former armed groups say they support maintaining UNAMID in Darfur because it provides different services to IDPs in Darfur but confess that they failed to stop the exit because it was too late when they were negotiating the peace agreement.

Also, they accuse the holdout SLM-AW of using the IDPs groups to achieve political goals while it was rejecting to join the process.

