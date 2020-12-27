Sudanese detainee died under arrest by SRF militiamen: minister

December 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese worker died under torture in a detention centre of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), reiterated the minister of information on Saturday.

The mysterious killing of Bahaa El-Din Nouri led to focus on the illegal activities by the RSF forces which have no judiciary power enabling them to arrest people and investigate issues.

Nouri, 45, was arrested last Wednesday in Kalakla neighbourhood, south of Khartoum, by people in plain closes riding a vehicle without license plates.

Nouri’s family said they had received a call on 21 December informing them about his death and that his body was at Omdurman hospital morgue. Also they that had been under arrest by a security agency. However, they refused to take the deceased and requested an autopsy as they saw signs of torture on his body.

"What we know until now is that the Al-Safia Police Station registered a First Information Report (FIR) about the death of Bahaa El-Din in one of the RSF (detention) Centres during his interrogation, and the body was transferred to the Omdurman morgue, where it was examined to determine the cause of his death," said Faisal Mohamed Saleh the minister of information and culture.

Attorney General Taj Elsir a-Hebir met the family of the deceased on Thursday evening and positively responded to their request for a re-autopsy, accord to the government spokesperson.

A Sudanese website Monti-Caroo that used to report about Human Rights violations by the SRF, said the security apparatus accused Nouri of belonging to a terrorist group trading in explosives.

Established in 2014, to fight the rebel groups, the RSF now say their mandate consists of preventing illegal human trafficking, fighting terrorism and illegal firearms trade.

The RSF is accused of killing civilians during an attack on pro-democracy civilian protesters. Their second commander Abdel-Rahmin Daglo is accused of supervising the attack of 3 June 2019.

(ST)