Sudan’s transition partners urge to form new cabinet

December 27, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Council of Partners for the Transitional Period has urged government components to present their nominees for ministerial positions and state governors.

A new government is to be formed in Sudan to include the armed groups that signed the Juba peace agreement, last October.

The council was briefed by the Quartet, which is tasked with the follow up of the new cabinet’s formation, about the ongoing discussions on this respect, said Mariam al-Mahdi, the Council spokeswoman in a statement released on after a meeting on Sudan evening.

Reliable sources from the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) expected, in statements to the Sudan Tribune on Sunday, to finalize discussions on the distribution of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF)’s portfolios on Monday before handing over the list of nominees to the Prime Minister to choose his cabinet ministers.

The Council of Partners discussed the efforts of the sub-committees working to nominate qualified and skilled national figures, and stressed the need to achieve it quickly."

The discussions with the SRF groups on the new cabinets delayed the formation of the new cabinet several sources said, pointing they requested several ministries but also took time to agree on the distribution of the positions among them.

SRF sources say they demand seven ministries related to the implementation of the peace agreement citing the Ministries of Federal Government, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Health, Mining, Infrastructure and Social Affairs.

The statement said that the Council reviewed the situation in the eastern Sudan border and expressed its support for the army.

The Council of Partners further affirmed Sudan’s respect for Ethiopian nationals residing in the country, in addition to the new refugees.

(ST)