12 groups support Hamdok’ leadership of peace talks

December 27, 2020 (JUBA) -12 political parties and civil society organizations on Sunday voiced their support for Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to negotiate with the armed movements.

The peace talks between the government and SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu have been stalled since November 2020 following the rejection of the head of the negotiating delegation Chems al-Din Kabbashi of an agreement reached by the workshop on the relation between the state and the religion.

On 8 November, Kabbashi who is member military component o stated that Hamdok has no mandate to negotiate ways to achieve peace as he did in Addis Ababa with al-Hilu on 3 September.

On 29 November, Hamdok strongly rebuked Kabbashi for his statements saying he has a full mandate to explore ways to achieve peace and to end the war in the country in accordance with the Transitional Constitutional Document.

In a statement released from Juba, the SPLM-N and its allies including, the Sudanese Professionals Association New-Secretariat, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Mohamed Osman al-Mirghani, the Sudanese Communist Party, the National Party, the Women’s Union, the Women’s Alliance, the Beja Congress Corrective-faction, the United Sudanese National Congress, Kush Congress, the National Alliance, Sudanese Women for Change and the Collective of Civil Forces issued a concerted statement expressing their support for Hamdok.

"We support the right of the Prime Minister and the civilian government to manage the negotiation process in accordance with the constitutional document, and to act without delay to complete the comprehensive peace process," the 12 groups said in a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune following a meeting in Juba from 23 to 25 December.

The statement further pointed to the continuous unconstitutional "encroachment" on the powers of the civilian government including the peace process exercised by the military component.

The political and civil society groups also described some FFC groups as the accomplice of the military and accused them of weakening the civilian government that they were supposed to back.

The SPLM-N and its allies are not part of the FFC coalition. While the communists withdrew from the FFC alliance, the DUP was a marginalized partner of the former regime.

The joint statement called to ensure women rights and its political, economic and social participation.

The signatories also warned that the seats of the Transitional Legislative Council should not be shared in the same manner that led to "hijack" the executive institutions.

