Sudanese banks awaiting CBoS rules on Visa & MasterCard transactions

December 27, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) has yet to issue rules that would govern transactions of Visa & MasterCard denominated cards in the country, banking sources said.
- The Central Bank of Sudan premises (File photo)
These sources said that CBoS is more than three months late in publishing the pertinent regulations and has not committed to a specific timeframe either.
It is not clear what is causing the delay and a CBoS official would not offer any further details when reached by Sudan Tribune.
Earlier this year, seven Sudanese banks obtained licenses from the two major payments processing networks.
These prepaid cards would be topped up with hard currency for use inside and outside Sudan. Credit card services will not be offered at this stage, however.
CBoS had proposed having the card limit at $3,000 which is the maximum amount allowed for Sudanese traveling abroad.
Sudan has been left out of the international financial system since the imposition of comprehensive economic sanctions in 1997.
These sanctions were lifted in 2017 and this month Sudan was also removed from the list of states sponsoring terrorism which is expected to open new opportunities for the country’s ailing financial sector.
The Sudanese economy has deteriorated sharply since the ouster of President Omer Hassan al-Bashir in April 2019 with inflation & exchange rate running in triple digits.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Account Inventory for December Revolution in Sudan 2020-12-19 20:34:35 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of Sudan's Third Revolution as some like to call it, two years later during which Much has been achieved but risks still remain, (...)
SPLM pinning tales of lies to cover up failures! 2020-12-17 20:03:56 by: Khor Dol Kai It should be very clear, by now, that no single progress will be made or ever made-whether in short or long run-to reverse the damages already done and the seeds of division (...)
In response to Santino Aniek in his unfounded diatribe against Dr Lam Akol 2020-12-17 06:11:29 by Okuc P. Awol Nyamilepedia electronic journal published on 14 December 2020 an article in the name of a certain Santino Aniek who claims to be a South Sudanese living in “Upstate New York, (...)
MORE