NAS accuses South Sudanese army of grave human right breaches in Central Equatoria

Sudan People's Liberation Army soldiers walk along a road near Bor, on January 31, 2014 (AFP Photo)
December 28, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) Monday accused the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) of committing grave human rights violations against civilians in Central Equatoria state.

According to NAS spokesman Suba Samuel Manase the government forces in Loka West area of Yei county raped three women, maimed seven people, made members of Revival Community of Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS) drink alcohol, looted properties and burned several huts.

"These crimes are serious violations of Cessation of Hostilities agreement (CoHA) which aimed at protection of civilians and provision of unhindered access to humanitarian assistance," Manase said in a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune.

He further said that the government army is committing a similar human rights violation in Western Bahr el Ghazal State and killed innocent civilians without details.

The South Sudanese government, NAS, and its allies of SSOMA agreed to recommit themselves to the cessation of hostilities to create a suitable atmosphere for the political process mediated by the Sant’Egidio community.

The parties resumed direct talks in Rome earlier this month to reach a declaration of principles before to resume formal talks. A similar meeting is expected to take place in January with the SSOMA faction led by Paul Malong and Pagan Amum.

The IGAD and international community are pressing the signatories of the revitalized peace pact to implement the agreement which was clinched in September 2018, saying it would encourage the holdout groups to join it.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

