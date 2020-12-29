RSF militia killed detainee under torture, says Sudan’s public prosecution

December 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Public Prosecution charged Rapid Support Forces (RSF) members with murder under torture of a Sudanese in Khartoum while the militia said the authors of the crime will be handed over to justice.

Baha El-Din Nouri died in an RSF detention centre in Khartoum on 20 December. His family refused to take his corpse and requested a second autopsy after finding signs of torture on his body.

The report of the forensic team, which conducted the second autopsy, confirmed that the victim suffered multiple injuries that led to his death, stated the prosecution on Monday.

"Accordingly, the Public Prosecution decided to file a criminal case with No. 494/2020 under the provisions of Articles 21/130 of the Criminal Code," further reads the statement.

Article 21 of the Criminal Law deals with the joint execution of a criminal conspiracy while Article 130 speaks about death retribution for whoever commits murder.

For its part, the RSF ended the immunity of the elements involved in the arrest and torture of Nouri.

“After the second report was issued according to the attorney general’s statement, the Rapid Support Commander directed to immediately stop the investigation and lift the immunity of suspicious individuals who made the arrest (...) and handing them over to the Public Prosecution to complete the investigation procedures," reads a statement by the RSF.

Activists called for a large mobilisation for Nouri’s funeral on Tuesday to address a strong message to the RSF militiamen.

The Sudanese Professional Association (SPA ) issued a statement calling to hold accountable the doctor who issued the first autopsy report and to ensure that all those involved in the murder are handed over to justice.

The SPA said the illegal arrest of the victim is a crime in itself requiring accountability and stressed that the RSF militia should stop such practices and render all its detention facilities to the government.

(ST)