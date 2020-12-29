Sudan, UNITAMS officials discuss peace implementation process

December 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Charge d’Affaires of UNITAMS, Stephanie Khori, was briefed Monday on the implementation of the Juba peace agreement ahead of the formal inauguration of the political mission activities in Sudan.
Khouri met with the Sovereignty Council member Mohamed Hassan al-Taishi who was also the government chief negotiator for Darfur track in the Juba process for peace in Sudan.
Speaking to the press after the meeting, Khouri said she was briefed about the implementation process of Juba agreement and the priorities of the transitional government during the next stage.
She further reiterated the commitment of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) to supporting the transitional period in Sudan.
The new mission, which replaces the UNAMID, will assist the government to achieve the goals of the transition towards democratic governance and support the implementation of the peace agreement.
Several western countries said concerned by the security vacuum created by the withdrawal of the hybrid peacekeeping mission from Darfur but Khartoum pledged to deploy some 12,000 troops in the region to protect civilians.
During the past days, the South Darfur state witnessed inter-communal clashes between The Masalit and Fallata tribes of Gereida, triggering the deployment of additional forces in the State after the death of 13 people from both sides.
Last week, the U.N. Security Council decided on December 31 as the official expiration of UNAMID’s mandate, despite protests by displaced people claiming that UNAMID’s absence would intensify the lack of security for women and children in west Sudan.
(ST)
