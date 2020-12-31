Hemetti seeks traditional settlement to disputes between Darfur’s JEM groups

December 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The deputy head of the Sovereignty Council is brokering a mediation between the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and a splinter faction over the murder of its former leader Mohamed Bashar near the Chadian border in Darfur region.

Mohamed Bashar (ST)

Bashar and his deputy Arko Dahia were killed in May 2013 in an attack on his convoy which was heading to Khartoum after signing a peace deal in Doha with the former regime.

Ten people were killed and 18 were captured in South Sudan. Some of the prisoners managed to escape and arrived in Khartoum and the others were released 4 years later.

The splinter group led by Bakheit Dabajo vowed to revenge their former leader but also filed a case in El-Fasher, capital of North Darfur, against JEM leader Gibril Ibrahim and others.

In December 2019, after the return of JEM advance delegation to Khartoum, Dabajo group called on the transitional government take action against JEM leaders and to bring them to justice.

After what, the families of the victims threatened to revenge their relatives if JEM leaders reach Darfur region.

In a bid to mediate between the two groups, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka Hemetti met Wednesday with the traditional leader Mahmoud Musa Madiboo of the Rizeigat tribes and encouraged him to settle the dispute between JEM factions.

In press statements after the meeting, the tribal leader said they would seek to reconcile the two parties to enhance the ongoing efforts to achieve peace, stability and security in the country.

He stated that the committee will work fairly to solve the problem between Ibrahim’s group and the families of the victims to reach a satisfactory agreement for all the parties.

Usually, traditional leaders seek to reconcile the parties and the offenders would pay financial compensations to the families of the victims. The blood money will be determined by the mediator after consulting the parties.

The Sudan Tribune learned that the mediation committee will meet on Thursday with the families of the victims to listen to their demands and try to reach a settlement leading to end the lawsuit.

Ahmed Abdel-Majid A JEM-Dabajo leading member praised Hemetti’s efforts to end this issue which threatens social peace, as he said.

Abdel Majid further told the Sudan Tribune that the case concerns three groups: those who were killed or wounded (about 24 people), those who were held captive for four years, and those who survived but lost their material possessions.

"The Movement welcomes the ongoing efforts to settle the file. But we respect the position the families of the victims," he further said.

