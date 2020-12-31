 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 31 December 2020

Ibrahim calls to allow Islamist groups to resume political activities

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Justice and Equality Movement, Gibril Ibrahim, said no one can exclude Sudanese Islamists from the political scene in the country.

Gibril Ibrahim speaks to the media in Khartoum on 17 November 2020 (ST photo)After the collapse of the former regime in April 2019, the Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC) that led the popular revolution dissolved the National Congress Party of al-Bashir and banned the participation of the Popular Congress Party of the late Hassan al-Turabi in the transitional period.

"I do not think that any party can prevent the existence of Islamists, this is unrealistic," Ibrahim said in an interview with Al-Jazeera Net Wednesday.

He added that the exclusion would push them to resist through different means, alluding to violence and terrorist activities.

"It is better to give them the opportunity to express their opinions, and it is not in our interest to judge ideas. Some parties to seek to try ideas, and this does not serve the society," he further stressed.

Before to rebel against the former regime, several JEM leaders had been accused of being part of the Islamist movement.

Recently, some accused JEM of seeking to build up an electoral base including the Sudanese Islamists. But the Movement dismissed these claims.

JEM which is one of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) armed groups, signed a peace agreement with the Sudanese government in Juba last October.

The SRF groups were also part of the FFC alliance but formed an independent bloc after the signing of the peace agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Account Inventory for December Revolution in Sudan 2020-12-19 20:34:35 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of Sudan's Third Revolution as some like to call it, two years later during which Much has been achieved but risks still remain, (...)

SPLM pinning tales of lies to cover up failures! 2020-12-17 20:03:56 by: Khor Dol Kai It should be very clear, by now, that no single progress will be made or ever made-whether in short or long run-to reverse the damages already done and the seeds of division (...)

In response to Santino Aniek in his unfounded diatribe against Dr Lam Akol 2020-12-17 06:11:29 by Okuc P. Awol Nyamilepedia electronic journal published on 14 December 2020 an article in the name of a certain Santino Aniek who claims to be a South Sudanese living in “Upstate New York, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.