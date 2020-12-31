Ibrahim calls to allow Islamist groups to resume political activities

December 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Justice and Equality Movement, Gibril Ibrahim, said no one can exclude Sudanese Islamists from the political scene in the country.

After the collapse of the former regime in April 2019, the Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC) that led the popular revolution dissolved the National Congress Party of al-Bashir and banned the participation of the Popular Congress Party of the late Hassan al-Turabi in the transitional period.

"I do not think that any party can prevent the existence of Islamists, this is unrealistic," Ibrahim said in an interview with Al-Jazeera Net Wednesday.

He added that the exclusion would push them to resist through different means, alluding to violence and terrorist activities.

"It is better to give them the opportunity to express their opinions, and it is not in our interest to judge ideas. Some parties to seek to try ideas, and this does not serve the society," he further stressed.

Before to rebel against the former regime, several JEM leaders had been accused of being part of the Islamist movement.

Recently, some accused JEM of seeking to build up an electoral base including the Sudanese Islamists. But the Movement dismissed these claims.

JEM which is one of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) armed groups, signed a peace agreement with the Sudanese government in Juba last October.

The SRF groups were also part of the FFC alliance but formed an independent bloc after the signing of the peace agreement.

