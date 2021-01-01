Sudan rejects accusations of carrying out attacks inside Ethiopia



December 31, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - President of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan who is Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces stated that the Sudanese army had been redeployed along the Sudanese side in the border Ethiopia.

The Sudanese armed forces "have not and will not cross international borders or attack neighbouring Ethiopia," al-Burhan stressed in a speech on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of independence, on Thursday evening.

His statements come in response to accusations by the Ethiopian government that Sudanese army carried out cross border attacks and that they would retaliate if Khartoum does not stop these attacks.

For his part, the acting foreign minister told reporters that the army recovered all agricultural areas occupied by Ethiopian militiamen and regular forces during the past 26 years.

Omer Gamer Eldin further referred to the 1902 border agreement saying that his country has documents confirming the ownership of the border areas the army has been recently deployed.

Gamar Eldin added that his government has been placing markers on the boundary every two kilometres instead of 10km.

Following the eruption of the armed conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, the Sudanese government closed the border and deployed its troops along the border.

Ethiopian forces attacked the Sudanese troops and killed an officer and three troops, triggering the deployment of more troops along the border.

Following a series of attacks by Ethiopian militiamen and army in April and June 2020, the two countries formed a joined military committee to prevent such attacks but the local militiamen continued their attacks.

Al-Burhan said Sudan is keen to reach a negotiated settlement and dialogue will remain its guide.

"We have sought and still seek to deal through dialogue with the issue of attacks on Sudanese lands by Ethiopian farmers and those who support them," he said pointing to the recent joint political committee meetings in Khartoum.

"The dialogue will continue (with Ethiopia) and the negotiation will guide us until everyone gets hos right".

