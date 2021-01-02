Sudan to ratify anti-torture treaty, Hamdok says

January 1, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok announced on Friday that his government approved the ratification of the international treaty against torture.

Sudan signed the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT) in 1986. However, 35 years later, it is yet to ratify the Convention.

In his speech to the Sudanese people on the occasion of the 65 anniversary of Sudan’s independence, Hamdok affirmed his government’s adherence to the slogans of the Sudanese revolution aiming to establish a democratic rule and respect of human rights in the country and banning.

"Targeting civilians with extrajudicial killing, torture, or enforced disappearance, regardless of the reasons for, is totally unacceptable by all Sudanese," he said alluding to the death of a Sudanese under torture by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on 20 December.

"In this regard, I would like to announce that the Council of Ministers has authorized the ratification of the International Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, and the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance," he said with a solemn tone.

He went further to say it will become effective after its approval in a joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the cabinet to show that urgency of the matter as the Forces for Freedom and Change are preparing to form the legislative council.

In May 2016, Sudan pledged before the UN Human Rights Council to ratify the CAT but it had never been ratified.

The Convention against Torture has been ratified by 170 countries including Pakistan and China. Sudan remains among few countries that failed to ratify the anti-torture treaty with India, Haiti, Gambia and Brunei.

