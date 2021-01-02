 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 2 January 2021

Sudan to ratify anti-torture treaty, Hamdok says

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 1, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok announced on Friday that his government approved the ratification of the international treaty against torture.

Sudan signed the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT) in 1986. However, 35 years later, it is yet to ratify the Convention.

In his speech to the Sudanese people on the occasion of the 65 anniversary of Sudan’s independence, Hamdok affirmed his government’s adherence to the slogans of the Sudanese revolution aiming to establish a democratic rule and respect of human rights in the country and banning.

"Targeting civilians with extrajudicial killing, torture, or enforced disappearance, regardless of the reasons for, is totally unacceptable by all Sudanese," he said alluding to the death of a Sudanese under torture by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on 20 December.

"In this regard, I would like to announce that the Council of Ministers has authorized the ratification of the International Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, and the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance," he said with a solemn tone.

He went further to say it will become effective after its approval in a joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the cabinet to show that urgency of the matter as the Forces for Freedom and Change are preparing to form the legislative council.

In May 2016, Sudan pledged before the UN Human Rights Council to ratify the CAT but it had never been ratified.

The Convention against Torture has been ratified by 170 countries including Pakistan and China. Sudan remains among few countries that failed to ratify the anti-torture treaty with India, Haiti, Gambia and Brunei.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Account Inventory for December Revolution in Sudan 2020-12-19 20:34:35 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of Sudan's Third Revolution as some like to call it, two years later during which Much has been achieved but risks still remain, (...)

SPLM pinning tales of lies to cover up failures! 2020-12-17 20:03:56 by: Khor Dol Kai It should be very clear, by now, that no single progress will be made or ever made-whether in short or long run-to reverse the damages already done and the seeds of division (...)

In response to Santino Aniek in his unfounded diatribe against Dr Lam Akol 2020-12-17 06:11:29 by Okuc P. Awol Nyamilepedia electronic journal published on 14 December 2020 an article in the name of a certain Santino Aniek who claims to be a South Sudanese living in “Upstate New York, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.