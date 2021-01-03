JEM has to admit killing of splinting leaders, says Dabajo group

January 2, 2021 - (KHARTOUM) - The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) led by Gibril Ibrahim has to admit its responsibility for the murder of splinters commanders in order to engage in a reconciliation process, said a JEM faction led by Abdel Karim Dabajo.

Mohamed Bashar (ST)

On December 30, 2020, the deputy head of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’’Hemetti" launched a traditional process to pardon JEM leader Gibril Ibrahim for the murder of Mohamed Bashar and Arko Dahia the leaders of the splinter group in May 2013.

"The first step (to settle the case) is the recognition of the Gabriel Ibrahim’s movement that they committed this heinous crime," said Nahar Osman Nahar the political secretary of JEM-Dabajo in statements to the Sudan Tribune on Saturday.

Nahar further said that the retribution or pardon remains the (private) right of the families of the dead and affected, in line with the Sudanese traditions. However, he added that their movement has the "public right" without elaborating on its nature.

Bashar and the movement political leadership were killed after the signing of a peace agreement in Doha in an ambush when they crossed the Chadian border heading to Khartoum.

The attack had been condemned by the UN Security Council and the regional mediation.

Hemetti said his mediation aims to prevent revenge attacks and violence between the two groups.

The lawsuit had been suspended to create a suitable atmosphere for the ongoing efforts to settle the dispute led by the paramount chief of the Rizeigat tribe.

(ST)