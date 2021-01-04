 
 
 
Sudan's SPA calls to disband Rapid Support Forces

January 3, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) called to disband the Rapid Support Forces and its integrate its elements into the national army.

The request comes after the death under torture of a Sudanese held in an illegal detention facility established by the militia in Khartoum on 20 December 2020.

“To prevent any future violations, we demand the abolition of the Rapid Support Act and the integration of these forces into the army within a determined time frame (...) and the demobilization of those who do not fulfil the conditions required by the Armed Forces Act," reads do a letter addressed to the Attorney General and Justice Minister, seen by the Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

The SPA further called on the Attorney General, in coordination with the Police Director-General, to form a committee from the Public Prosecution and the Bar Association to inspect all the RSF centres to ensure that they are free of detained civilians and to hand any detainee over to the police if they are found.

The illegal detention of civilians by the RSF militiamen was widely condemned in the country as it constitutes a clear violation of the criminal procedure law which provides that detention is carried out by the police under the control of the Public Prosecutor Office.

Following the death of the detained civilian, the RSF did not explain why they held him, but only they said that those who are involved in his torture have been delivered to the police.

The Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, on his speech on the occasion of the new year, announced that his government had approved the ratification of the international treaty against torture and it will be endorsed in the upcoming meeting of the joint meeting of the cabinet and the Sovereign Council.

According to the Juba peace agreement, the RSF and the former rebel groups will merge with the Sudanese army.

(ST)

