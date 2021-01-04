Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to hold bilateral meetings on GERD filling

January 3, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan agreed on Sunday to hold bilateral meetings to determine points of agreement and disagreement between them over the Renaissance Dam, ahead of another meeting next week.

The three countries held a virtual meeting on Sunday chaired by the South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor to discuss better ways to break the deadlock in the talks on the filing of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

"The meeting concluded with the adoption of Sudan’s proposal that this week be devoted to bilateral meetings between the three countries and the group of experts and observers," said the Sudanese irrigation ministry in a statement released after the meeting.

The statement further said that the South African Foreign Minister requested that "the bilateral meetings be designated for "identifying points of agreement and disagreement between the three countries, provided that the tripartite meetings will be held again on Sunday, January 10, with the hope that the negotiations will be concluded by the end of the current months."

South Africa’s chairmanship of the African Union will terminate by the end of January as the 34th AU Summit will be held in Addis Ababa on 6 and 7 February 2021.

In a separate statement, the Egyptian water ministry said its delegation stressed the need to reach an agreement on the GERD filling as soon as possible, before the start of the second phase of filling the dam reservoir.

(ST)