 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 4 January 2021

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to hold bilateral meetings on GERD filling

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 3, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan agreed on Sunday to hold bilateral meetings to determine points of agreement and disagreement between them over the Renaissance Dam, ahead of another meeting next week.

A man walks over a bridge by the construction of Ethiopia's Great Renaissance Dam in Guba Woreda, some 40 km (25 miles) from Ethiopia's border with Sudan, June 28, 2013 (REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri)The three countries held a virtual meeting on Sunday chaired by the South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor to discuss better ways to break the deadlock in the talks on the filing of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

"The meeting concluded with the adoption of Sudan’s proposal that this week be devoted to bilateral meetings between the three countries and the group of experts and observers," said the Sudanese irrigation ministry in a statement released after the meeting.

The statement further said that the South African Foreign Minister requested that "the bilateral meetings be designated for "identifying points of agreement and disagreement between the three countries, provided that the tripartite meetings will be held again on Sunday, January 10, with the hope that the negotiations will be concluded by the end of the current months."

South Africa’s chairmanship of the African Union will terminate by the end of January as the 34th AU Summit will be held in Addis Ababa on 6 and 7 February 2021.

In a separate statement, the Egyptian water ministry said its delegation stressed the need to reach an agreement on the GERD filling as soon as possible, before the start of the second phase of filling the dam reservoir.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Account Inventory for December Revolution in Sudan 2020-12-19 20:34:35 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of Sudan's Third Revolution as some like to call it, two years later during which Much has been achieved but risks still remain, (...)

SPLM pinning tales of lies to cover up failures! 2020-12-17 20:03:56 by: Khor Dol Kai It should be very clear, by now, that no single progress will be made or ever made-whether in short or long run-to reverse the damages already done and the seeds of division (...)

In response to Santino Aniek in his unfounded diatribe against Dr Lam Akol 2020-12-17 06:11:29 by Okuc P. Awol Nyamilepedia electronic journal published on 14 December 2020 an article in the name of a certain Santino Aniek who claims to be a South Sudanese living in “Upstate New York, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.