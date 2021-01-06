Gulf reconciliation summit vows support for Sudan



January 5, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) urged its members to strengthen the strategic partnership with Sudan, within the framework of the Gulf reconciliation agreement signed at the Al-Ula summit on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt ended three-year trade embargo imposed on Doha in 2017 at the 41st Gulf Summit, which was attended by the Emir of Qatar.

"The Supreme Council directed the strengthening of existing strategic partnerships with brotherly countries, including Jordan, Morocco, Sudan and Iraq," reads the al-Ula declaration seen by the Sudan Tribune.

The council affirmed its "firm stances towards Sudan and its continuous support for everything that contributes to enhancing its security and stability."

Due to the strong relations with the two parties, Sudan opted for neutrality but its position was not appreciated by either side. However, the UAE sought through its relations with the military component to maintain the transitional government out of the Doha’s outreach.

Under the reconciliation deal, the five countries will restore political and economic relations between them and open airspace. The agreement emphasizes the need to unite against "common threats".

The countries also agreed to consolidate relations, respect the principles of neighbourhood and enhance cooperation in combating terrorism.

The statement stressed the special relations that bind the Gulf states, and their desire to achieve more coordination, integration and interdependence between them.

The Declaration, in several paragraphs dedicated to Sudan, congratulated the Sudanese for the signing of the Juba peace agreement.

"We affirm the keenness of the GCC states to continue to support efforts aimed at preserving Sudan’s sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity, and protecting it from foreign interference," further read the text.

The declaration also welcomed the removal of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism at the end of last year.

On Tuesday, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Gulf reconciliation, calling for the use of the wisdom of the Gulf states to bring relations between countries to their highest levels.

(ST)