Sudan, SRF groups establish follow-up committee for peace implementation

January 5, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) groups have formed a national committee to follow up the implementation of the Peace Agreement, and to resolve potential disputes.

Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi

The SRF leaders arrived in Khartoum on November 15, 2020, a year-long process with the government in Juba concluded by an agreement signed on October 3, 2020.

"It was agreed to form a national committee to follow-up the implementation of the peace agreement. Als, it will resolve differences and settling discrepancies that appear during the implementation process," stated Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi
a member of the Sovereignty Council and head of the government negotiating team in a press release on Tuesday.

Eltaishi further said that the Committee has the authority to request reports from the mechanisms implementing the peace agreement.

He announced that the government and the SRF groups agreed on the "supreme mechanism for monitoring and evaluating the peace agreement," which includes the signatories of the agreement, and international guarantors of the agreement.

The SRF includes groups from eastern, central, northern and western and southern Sudan.

The SRF split into two factions during the peace process, the main group led by Hadi Idriss and the breakaway faction led by Minni Minnawi.

The split did not affect the peace process, but seemingly, the two factions failed to agree on the sharing of the ministerial portfolios allocated the SRF factions.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

