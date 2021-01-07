Eritrean officials meet Sudan’ Burhan over regional security



January 6, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – An Eritrean delegation was in Khartoum to deliver a message from President Isaias Afwerki to the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on regional security.

The Ministry of Information in Asmara said in a statement that Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab met al-Burhan in Khartoum on Tuesday.

The delegation” discussed concrete measures to bolster bilateral ties and consolidate regional peace and security,” said the statement

In Khartoum, the Sudanese official media did not report the visit of the Eritrean senior officials.

Troops from Sudan and Ethiopia clashed recently several times on the border areas between the two countries. But, officials from both sides continue to say committed to a negotiated settlement.

Sudanese military sources in eastern Sudan, recently, spoke about movements of Eritrean troops near the Sudanese border.

Also, there were reports about the deployment of Eritrean forces in Badme, the border disputed area with Ethiopia.

An Ethiopian general admitted, according to the AFP, the presence of foreign troops in Tigray.

"An unwanted foreign force entered into our territory" during the fighting in Tigray, said Maj Gen Belay Seyoum, in a speech delivered in Mekele, according to a video cited by the AFP.

Eritrea’s army "entered our territory by itself, this has to be made clear," further said Seyoum who is the commander of the Ethiopian army’s northern division without more details.

(ST)