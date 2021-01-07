 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 7 January 2021

Eritrean officials meet Sudan’ Burhan over regional security

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan's TMC Chairman (R)n receive Eritrean FM (1-L) and Presidential adviser on 24 June 2019 (SUNA Photo)
January 6, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – An Eritrean delegation was in Khartoum to deliver a message from President Isaias Afwerki to the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on regional security.

The Ministry of Information in Asmara said in a statement that Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab met al-Burhan in Khartoum on Tuesday.

The delegation” discussed concrete measures to bolster bilateral ties and consolidate regional peace and security,” said the statement

In Khartoum, the Sudanese official media did not report the visit of the Eritrean senior officials.

Troops from Sudan and Ethiopia clashed recently several times on the border areas between the two countries. But, officials from both sides continue to say committed to a negotiated settlement.

Sudanese military sources in eastern Sudan, recently, spoke about movements of Eritrean troops near the Sudanese border.

Also, there were reports about the deployment of Eritrean forces in Badme, the border disputed area with Ethiopia.

An Ethiopian general admitted, according to the AFP, the presence of foreign troops in Tigray.

"An unwanted foreign force entered into our territory" during the fighting in Tigray, said Maj Gen Belay Seyoum, in a speech delivered in Mekele, according to a video cited by the AFP.

Eritrea’s army "entered our territory by itself, this has to be made clear," further said Seyoum who is the commander of the Ethiopian army’s northern division without more details.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Account Inventory for December Revolution in Sudan 2020-12-19 20:34:35 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of Sudan's Third Revolution as some like to call it, two years later during which Much has been achieved but risks still remain, (...)

SPLM pinning tales of lies to cover up failures! 2020-12-17 20:03:56 by: Khor Dol Kai It should be very clear, by now, that no single progress will be made or ever made-whether in short or long run-to reverse the damages already done and the seeds of division (...)

In response to Santino Aniek in his unfounded diatribe against Dr Lam Akol 2020-12-17 06:11:29 by Okuc P. Awol Nyamilepedia electronic journal published on 14 December 2020 an article in the name of a certain Santino Aniek who claims to be a South Sudanese living in “Upstate New York, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.