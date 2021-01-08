Kiir urges negotiated settlement for Sudan-Ethiopia’s border dispute



January 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on Thursday has called on the Sudanese government to reach a negotiated settlement to the border dispute with Ethiopia.

President Kiir received Chems al-Din Kabbashi, a member of the Sovereign Council and Omer Gamar Eldin the acting foreign minister who briefed him about the recent border clashes with Ethiopia and the peace implementation process.

"President Salva Kiir Mayardit urged Sudan Sovereign Council to resolve their issues with Ethiopia peacefully through diplomacy and dialogue," reads a statement issued by the South Sudanese presidential media service after the meeting.

Kiir said "He doesn’t want any more war in the region and urged the two countries to resolve their issues in a peaceful manner," further said the statement.

Last November, Sudan deployed its troops along the border with Ethiopia and expelled farmers and Amhara militiamen residing within its international border.

The move resulted in limited border clashes and troops build-up. Also, a joint political committee failed to reach a roadmap on how to resolve the conflict creating pre-war conditions despite statements from the two sides on the keenness to reach a negotiated settlement.

Eritrean and Egyptian officials were recently in Khartoum to discuss the matter with the Sudanese government officials.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting South Sudanese Beatrice Khamisa Wani said the visiting delegation briefed President Kiir on the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement and the ongoing process to form a new transitional cabinet with the participation of the armed groups.

Speaking to reporters after their return to Khartoum, Gamar Eldin stated they discussed the developing situation on the border with Ethiopia. He added further that Kiir briefed them about the implementation of the peace process in South Sudan.

