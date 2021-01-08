 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 8 January 2021

Kiir urges negotiated settlement for Sudan-Ethiopia’s border dispute

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir meets Chemes al-Din Kabbashi and Omer Gamar Eldin in Juba on 7 January 2020 (SSPP photo)
January 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on Thursday has called on the Sudanese government to reach a negotiated settlement to the border dispute with Ethiopia.

President Kiir received Chems al-Din Kabbashi, a member of the Sovereign Council and Omer Gamar Eldin the acting foreign minister who briefed him about the recent border clashes with Ethiopia and the peace implementation process.

"President Salva Kiir Mayardit urged Sudan Sovereign Council to resolve their issues with Ethiopia peacefully through diplomacy and dialogue," reads a statement issued by the South Sudanese presidential media service after the meeting.

Kiir said "He doesn’t want any more war in the region and urged the two countries to resolve their issues in a peaceful manner," further said the statement.

Last November, Sudan deployed its troops along the border with Ethiopia and expelled farmers and Amhara militiamen residing within its international border.

The move resulted in limited border clashes and troops build-up. Also, a joint political committee failed to reach a roadmap on how to resolve the conflict creating pre-war conditions despite statements from the two sides on the keenness to reach a negotiated settlement.

Eritrean and Egyptian officials were recently in Khartoum to discuss the matter with the Sudanese government officials.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting South Sudanese Beatrice Khamisa Wani said the visiting delegation briefed President Kiir on the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement and the ongoing process to form a new transitional cabinet with the participation of the armed groups.

Speaking to reporters after their return to Khartoum, Gamar Eldin stated they discussed the developing situation on the border with Ethiopia. He added further that Kiir briefed them about the implementation of the peace process in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Account Inventory for December Revolution in Sudan 2020-12-19 20:34:35 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of Sudan's Third Revolution as some like to call it, two years later during which Much has been achieved but risks still remain, (...)

SPLM pinning tales of lies to cover up failures! 2020-12-17 20:03:56 by: Khor Dol Kai It should be very clear, by now, that no single progress will be made or ever made-whether in short or long run-to reverse the damages already done and the seeds of division (...)

In response to Santino Aniek in his unfounded diatribe against Dr Lam Akol 2020-12-17 06:11:29 by Okuc P. Awol Nyamilepedia electronic journal published on 14 December 2020 an article in the name of a certain Santino Aniek who claims to be a South Sudanese living in “Upstate New York, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.