Ugandan authorities release 15 South Sudanese soldiers

January 7, 2021 (LAMWO/TORIT) – Ugandan authorities have released at least 15 South Sudanese soldiers who illegally entered into the country two months ago.

A statement issued by the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) stated that the armed personnel from neighbouring South Sudan entered into Uganda through the districts of Kitgum and Lamwo.

They were immediately rounded up and put under detention, it said.

However, at a meeting between officials from both sides in Kitgum town on Wednesday, it was resolved that the soldiers be released.

"Armed persons raid villages and take cows. We held a meeting with officials from South Sudan to come up with a solution,” said the Kitgum Resident District Commissioner (RDC), William Komakech.

Speaking on behalf of South Sudan government, the deputy governor of Eastern Equatoria State, Ozirom Odum said efforts are underway to bring peace in the country.

"We are working toward ensuring peace in the country and with our neighbors,’’ he told reporters, further stressing that they believe in dialogue to resolve issues with all the neighbouring countries.

He thanked Ugandan authorities for releasing the South Sudanese soldiers.

Uganda supported South Sudan’s government during its recent five-year civil war and helped to broker a fragile peace. Uganda also has been accused of supplying South Sudan’s military in violation of arms embargoes, allegations it has denied.

(ST)