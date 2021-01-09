Darfur holdout group reiterates rejection of peace talks in Juba

January 8, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) severely disapproved on Friday the South Sudanese mediator for his repeated statements about their participation in a peace process in Juba.

Tut Gatluak speaks to reporters in Juba on 27 August (ST photo)

On Thursday Tut Gatluak told reporters that the SLM leader Abdel Wahid al-Nur expressed his readiness to engage in peace talks and will inform the Sudanese government about the launch of talks when al-Nur determines a date for his arrival in Juba.

"Since a long time, Gatluak has continued to make such false statements, while he is not a spokesman for the Movement or one of its members to make such misleading claims," said the SLM-AW Spokesman Mohamed al-Nayer in a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune on Friday.

"The Movement, at all levels, has no contact or connexion with Tut Galtuak and the South Sudanese mediation since the launch of the Juba process and until today," he further stressed.

The SLM-AW is the only group from the Darfur region that distanced itself from the Juba process for peace in Sudan.

The group says the Juba process has adopted the former regime’s negotiating style to broker a deal on the power-sharing and neglecting the root causes of the conflict.

Also, the group says they do not recognize the transitional government and its political and military components. However, the group’s leader several times admitted his "personal" relationship with the Prime Minister Hamdok and the deputy head of the Sovereign Council Hemetti.

Last November, al-Nur moved from Paris where he resided for over 10 years to Kampala. Also, he dispatched a senior aide to Juba to discuss his proposition for an inclusive conference for peace in Sudan.

Abdallah Harran Adam, the Movement’s vice president, is in Juba for consultations on the SLM-AW’s vision for peace in Sudan and how Juba can support it, said the statement.

"This visit has nothing to do with negotiation and joining the Juba process or what Tut Gatluak talks about," stressed al-Nayer.

The SLM-AW pledged to release the details of its peace initiative after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(ST)