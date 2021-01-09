Sudanese delegation, Eritrean leader hold talks on Ethiopian conflict

January 8, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The First Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council held talks on Friday with the Eritrean president on bilateral relations and the conflict in Tigray region of Ethiopia.
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo "Hemetti" was on a one-day visit to the Eritrean capital Asmara accompanied by the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Omer Gamar Eldin and Director of the General Intelligence Service Jamal Abdel-Majid.
Upon their return to Khartoum, Gamar Eldin told reporters that the delegation discussed with President Afwerki bilateral relations, regional issues and the refugees who arrived in Sudan as a result of "the conflict in neighbouring sister Ethiopia".
"The discussion dealt with issues of the two countries and the region in terms of borders and refugee issues, and we exchanged views on issues of concern to the two countries," he added.
The minister further said that the visit was successful and the parties agreed to continue cooperation in the interest of the two countries and to coordinate positions regarding the issues of the world and the region".
The Eritrean information ministry said the two sides "exchanged views on current developments in the Horn", and "agreed to further deepen the strategic and brotherly ties between the two countries in developmental, diplomatic and security sectors".
Hemetti’s visit comes after a visit by the Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab to Khartoum where they met with the head of the Sovereign Council, his deputy and the prime minister on 5 and 6 January.
Sudan opened its border for the Ethiopians who fled the eruption of hostilities in the Tigray region and deployed troops on the border after expelling militiamen and farmers from the Sudanese territory.
However, Addis Abba accused the Sudanese army of occupying Ethiopian territory after clashing several times with its troops.
(ST)
