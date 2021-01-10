 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 10 January 2021

GERD: Sudan calls for frame of reference on role of African experts

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

GERD (Reuters (photo)January 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan has called for a frame of reference to determine the role that African expert can play to broker a deal on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) said the government negotiating team on Saturday.

The Sudanese negotiating delegation led by the Irrigation minister Yasir Abbas held a bilateral meeting for the first time with the African Union experts.

Sudan calls for a role to the AU experts to facilitate the stalled process on the GERD between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia and refused to resume meetings under the old formula saying it was fruitless.

"The meeting discussed extensively the need to establish a clear frame of reference for the role of the AU experts," said the delegation after a meeting held on Saturday.

"Sudan stressed the need for the African Union to play a leading and proactive role in negotiations more effective than its role during previous rounds of negotiations," further stressed the statement.

The African Union, the European Union and the United States are the three observers who attend the direct meetings between the three countries over the filling and operation of the giant dam which affect the downstream countries.

In a meeting held on 3 January, the three parties agreed on the bilateral meetings between the parties. Following, what Sudan requested the meeting with experts to better finalize their role in the tripartite talks.

The Sudanese delegation also affirmed its rejection of splitting the agreement into two deals one on the first filling and the second on the operation of the dam.

Sudan "demanded to reach a single comprehensive agreement that addresses all issues related to the Renaissance Dam," said the deal.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Invisible female victims of armed militia attacks in Darfur 2021-01-08 15:19:56 By SIHA Network* On October 19th 2020, an armed group burned down the IDP camps of Oum Assal, Babanousa and Om Zegerat in Gerida locality. Gerida locality is composed of a number of villages (...)

Account Inventory for December Revolution in Sudan 2020-12-19 20:34:35 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of Sudan's Third Revolution as some like to call it, two years later during which Much has been achieved but risks still remain, (...)

SPLM pinning tales of lies to cover up failures! 2020-12-17 20:03:56 by: Khor Dol Kai It should be very clear, by now, that no single progress will be made or ever made-whether in short or long run-to reverse the damages already done and the seeds of division (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudan: Performing arts is not a crime, assaulting women and artists is! 2020-09-20 08:54:28 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Sudan is still struggling with militant Islamist ideology KHARTOUM: Central Khartoum Primary Court issued a verdict against five (...)

Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.