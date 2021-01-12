IGAD Special Envoy, Machar over peace deal implementation

January 11, 2021 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s First Vice President, Riek Machar on Monday met with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Special Envoy, Dr Ismail Wais to discuss the status of the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

The meeting took place in Machar’s place in the country’s capital, Juba.

Speaking to reporters, Wais said he met Machar for updates on implementation of the peace deal.

“We touched on many issues which are very important for the implementation of the peace agreement,” he remarked.

In September 2018, South Sudan President Salva Kiir signed a power-sharing agreement with the armed opposition leader (SPLM-IO) and several other groups to end five years of conflict.

The parties to the peace agreement formed the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) in February 2020.

However, despite the formation of the coalition government, there are many unresolved key issues, including security arrangements and an agreement on the finalization of governance structures.

For instance, as part of the September 2018 peace agreement, government and opposition forces should form one national army.

The international community and other signatories to the agreement have repeatedly called on the government to honour its pledge for the timely implementation of the agreement.

