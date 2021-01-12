Sudan condemns killing of five women, child by Ethiopia forces

January 12, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government strongly condemned the killing of Sudanese civilians by Ethiopian militiamen on the border area, on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Sudanese foreign ministry confirmed that five women and a child had been killed by the Ethiopian forces and two other women are missing.

The attack comes as the Ethiopian government staged a diplomatic campaign pointing an accusing finger to the Sudanese troops saying they killed innocent civilians inside an Ethiopian territory and vandalized their belongings.

"While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan condemns in the strongest terms this brutal aggression and condemns the targeting of defenceless civilians, it calls on the international community and regional organizations to condemn these criminal acts and demand their immediate cessation," said the statement in a clear allusion to the silence of the African Union.

The statement is the first reaction from the foreign ministry on the growing tensions with Addis Ababa while the Ethiopian foreign ministry since the beginning of January held two press conference to denounce the Sudanese army and to justify the presence of its army in eastern Sudan.

Military officials on the border area told the Sudan Tribune that they found the body of a sixth woman killed during the attack on Monday.

The Sudanese troops on the border area are on high alert as they expect further attacks from the Ethiopian side.

(ST)