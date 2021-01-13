Sudan briefs Chad’s leader about border dispute with Ethiopia

January 12, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese delegation briefed the Chadian President Idriss Deby on the ongoing border tensions with Ethiopian, said the Sudanese foreign minister on Tuesday.

Chadian president Idriss Deby talks to the press before attending the second day of the fourth EU-Africa summit on 3 April 2014 at the EU Headquarters in Brussels (Photo: AFP/Thierry Charlier)

Ibrahim Gabir a member of the Sovereign Council flanked by the acting foreign minister Omer Gamar Eldin and Defence Minister Yassin Ibrahim travelled to Amdjarass town in eastern Chad to meet President Deby.

Upon their return to Khartoum, Gamar Eldin told reporters that they briefed him about the implementation of the security arrangements with the armed groups in Darfur.

"Also we briefed the Chadian leadership on what is taking place on eastern borders," he stressed.

For his part, Gabir told the official SUNA they "Found understanding and support from President Deby on these issues"

In response to the Ethiopian diplomatic campaign against Sudan, the government in Khartoum decided to brief regional leaders and to give the Sudanese point of view on the border dispute.

Sudanese officials have confirmed that the United Arab Emirates has been undertaking contacts with the two sides in a bid to ease tensions between the two countries.

(ST)